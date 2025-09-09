Left Menu

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Six families of the Malegaon bomb blast victims have appealed against a special court decision to acquit the accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. The appeal claims investigative flaws should not lead to acquittal and seeks conviction based on available conspiracy evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:29 IST
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six families of the Malegaon bomb blast victims have moved the Bombay High Court to contest the acquittal of seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

The families argue that investigative flaws cannot justify the acquittal, asserting that conspiracies often leave no direct evidence. They claim that the special court's decision, made on July 31, was legally unsound and contend that unearthing a large conspiracy had occurred.

They further highlight pressures faced by former prosecutors and assert that the National Investigation Agency's probe was diluted, calling for a retrial to ensure justice for the deceased and injured in the 2008 incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

 United Arab Emirates
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

 India
3
Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

 India
4
Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025