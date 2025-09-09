Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Six families of the Malegaon bomb blast victims have moved the Bombay High Court to contest the acquittal of seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

The families argue that investigative flaws cannot justify the acquittal, asserting that conspiracies often leave no direct evidence. They claim that the special court's decision, made on July 31, was legally unsound and contend that unearthing a large conspiracy had occurred.

They further highlight pressures faced by former prosecutors and assert that the National Investigation Agency's probe was diluted, calling for a retrial to ensure justice for the deceased and injured in the 2008 incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)