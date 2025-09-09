Rising Tensions: ADF's Deadly Assault in East Congo

The aftermath of a deadly attack in East Congo has left over 50 civilians dead at a funeral, marking another brutal assault by the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The attack occurred in the town of Ntoyo, located in North Kivu's Lubero territory, under the concealment of nightfall.

Local administrator Macaire Sivikunula confirmed the provisional death toll while highlighting the use of machetes in the massacre. The assailants strategically targeted the gathering, exploiting the mourning ceremony's vulnerability. As local authorities continue their search, fears of rising numbers persist.

Originally an uprising in Uganda, the ADF has established a solidified presence in East Congo since the late 1990s. The recent surge in attacks, amidst an already volatile region, has garnered international attention as conflicted regional forces, including Congo's army, work to subdue their activities.