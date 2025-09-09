Left Menu

Rising Tensions: ADF's Deadly Assault in East Congo

The Allied Democratic Forces, linked to the Islamic State, killed over 50 civilians in a funeral attack in east Congo. The ADF, originally from Uganda, has intensified its activity in the mineral-rich region. Local and national forces are responding to escalating violence by the rebel group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:32 IST
Rising Tensions: ADF's Deadly Assault in East Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The aftermath of a deadly attack in East Congo has left over 50 civilians dead at a funeral, marking another brutal assault by the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The attack occurred in the town of Ntoyo, located in North Kivu's Lubero territory, under the concealment of nightfall.

Local administrator Macaire Sivikunula confirmed the provisional death toll while highlighting the use of machetes in the massacre. The assailants strategically targeted the gathering, exploiting the mourning ceremony's vulnerability. As local authorities continue their search, fears of rising numbers persist.

Originally an uprising in Uganda, the ADF has established a solidified presence in East Congo since the late 1990s. The recent surge in attacks, amidst an already volatile region, has garnered international attention as conflicted regional forces, including Congo's army, work to subdue their activities.

