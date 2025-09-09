Left Menu

Kerala Pushes Forward with Major Water Initiative

The Kerala government has approved significant financial aid from NABARD for Jal Jeevan Mission projects, aimed at enhancing rural access to safe drinking water. The initiative will receive an Rs 8,862.95 crore loan. Simultaneously, the state cabinet has approved a new Societies Registration Bill to simplify existing registration processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:43 IST
Kerala Pushes Forward with Major Water Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a significant step forward in bolstering rural water supply with the financial backing of NABARD. On Tuesday, the state approved crucial funds for its Jal Jeevan Mission projects, aimed at providing safe and sufficient drinking water to rural homes.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed the approval of a Rs 8,862.95 crore loan, with Rs 5,000 crore set for disbursement in the initial phase. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where the Kerala Water Authority was authorized to manage and utilize these funds.

In other significant developments, the cabinet sanctioned the Kerala Societies Registration Bill, 2025, designed to streamline society registrations by superseding outdated regulations. This includes repealing acts like the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific, and Charitable Societies Act of 1955 and other regional legislations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

 United Arab Emirates
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

 India
3
Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

 India
4
Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025