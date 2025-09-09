Kerala Pushes Forward with Major Water Initiative
The Kerala government has approved significant financial aid from NABARD for Jal Jeevan Mission projects, aimed at enhancing rural access to safe drinking water. The initiative will receive an Rs 8,862.95 crore loan. Simultaneously, the state cabinet has approved a new Societies Registration Bill to simplify existing registration processes.
The Kerala government has taken a significant step forward in bolstering rural water supply with the financial backing of NABARD. On Tuesday, the state approved crucial funds for its Jal Jeevan Mission projects, aimed at providing safe and sufficient drinking water to rural homes.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed the approval of a Rs 8,862.95 crore loan, with Rs 5,000 crore set for disbursement in the initial phase. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where the Kerala Water Authority was authorized to manage and utilize these funds.
In other significant developments, the cabinet sanctioned the Kerala Societies Registration Bill, 2025, designed to streamline society registrations by superseding outdated regulations. This includes repealing acts like the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific, and Charitable Societies Act of 1955 and other regional legislations.
