Notorious Criminal Mastermind Sunita Nabbed in Major Police Operation

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have captured Sunita, a 53-year-old woman involved in multiple narcotic and excise cases, who has evaded authorities for many years. The arrest took place on Monday in Virender Nagar.

Sunita, a resident of East Delhi's Nand Nagri, is an alleged member of a criminal syndicate dealing in illegal substances like ganja and smack. Her arrest marks a crucial step in dismantling the operation.

Considered a notable offender under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Sunita's criminal record dates back to 1992. Despite being declared a proclaimed offender and externed from Delhi, Sunita evaded capture by frequently changing her identity and hiding her whereabouts.