Notorious Criminal Mastermind Sunita Nabbed in Major Police Operation
Delhi Police have apprehended 53-year-old Sunita, a key player in organized crime, wanted for various narcotics cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Known for her elusive nature, she has over 30 cases since 1992, including narcotics and excise violations.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have captured Sunita, a 53-year-old woman involved in multiple narcotic and excise cases, who has evaded authorities for many years. The arrest took place on Monday in Virender Nagar.
Sunita, a resident of East Delhi's Nand Nagri, is an alleged member of a criminal syndicate dealing in illegal substances like ganja and smack. Her arrest marks a crucial step in dismantling the operation.
Considered a notable offender under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Sunita's criminal record dates back to 1992. Despite being declared a proclaimed offender and externed from Delhi, Sunita evaded capture by frequently changing her identity and hiding her whereabouts.