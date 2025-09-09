Supreme Court Judges Show Solidarity with Flood Victims

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, along with other Supreme Court judges, has pledged to donate Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. This initiative, announced on Tuesday, underscores their deep concern for flood-affected regions across the nation.

In a statement, the judiciary conveyed its unwavering dedication to humanitarian values and national service. The judges stand in solidarity with the affected families, aiming to contribute meaningfully to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The gesture exemplifies the judges' commitment to swift relief and recovery, hoping for a quick return to normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)