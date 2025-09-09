Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Show Solidarity with Flood Victims

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Supreme Court judges decide to donate Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund, demonstrating their commitment to humanitarian values amidst widespread flooding in India.

Updated: 09-09-2025 17:31 IST
Supreme Court Judges Show Solidarity with Flood Victims
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, along with other Supreme Court judges, has pledged to donate Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. This initiative, announced on Tuesday, underscores their deep concern for flood-affected regions across the nation.

In a statement, the judiciary conveyed its unwavering dedication to humanitarian values and national service. The judges stand in solidarity with the affected families, aiming to contribute meaningfully to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The gesture exemplifies the judges' commitment to swift relief and recovery, hoping for a quick return to normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

