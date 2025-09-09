Supreme Court Judges Show Solidarity with Flood Victims
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Supreme Court judges decide to donate Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund, demonstrating their commitment to humanitarian values amidst widespread flooding in India.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, along with other Supreme Court judges, has pledged to donate Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. This initiative, announced on Tuesday, underscores their deep concern for flood-affected regions across the nation.
In a statement, the judiciary conveyed its unwavering dedication to humanitarian values and national service. The judges stand in solidarity with the affected families, aiming to contribute meaningfully to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.
The gesture exemplifies the judges' commitment to swift relief and recovery, hoping for a quick return to normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A City Under Siege: The Humanitarian Crisis in Al-Fashir
Escalating Conflict: Gaza City Faces Urgent Evacuation Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Mighty Hurricane Looms
Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts
Gaza's Urgent Need for Shelter: A Humanitarian Crisis in the Making