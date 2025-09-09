Delhi CM Announces Aid After Tragic Canal Drownings
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met families of two children who drowned in Munak canal, announcing Rs 5 lakh compensation. The government emphasized improved safety measures around canals to prevent future incidents. The boys, from Shalimar Bagh, slipped into the canal accidentally.
- Country:
- India
In a compassionate move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited families of the two children who tragically drowned in the Munak canal within her Shalimar Bagh constituency. She announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for each family.
A statement from the chief minister's office underscored the Delhi government's commitment to release this ex gratia amount promptly. Instructions were also given to bolster safety at canals and sensitive locations to prevent future accidents.
The unfortunate incident involved Aniket, aged nine, and Krishan Kumar, aged thirteen, both residents of slums near the Ayurvedic Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Police reports indicated that the boys accidentally slipped into the canal on Sunday afternoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
