Fire Sparks from Religious Dispute in Vikhroli

In Vikhroli, a man's house was nearly set ablaze following a dispute over Eid-e-Milad banners. The day before, he had objected to their placement, escalating tensions. Unidentified individuals allegedly retaliated by attempting to start a fire and posting provocative messages. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Updated: 09-09-2025 17:37 IST
A fire scare erupted in Vikhroli after a man's house was nearly set on fire over a banner dispute during Eid-e-Milad celebrations. Unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to ignite the premises after the man objected to banners displayed in the vicinity.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from the complainant's disapproval of posters at Sambhaji Chowk, which led to a heated exchange with several individuals. Despite police intervention resolving the argument initially, tensions resurfaced the next day with the alleged arson attempt.

Police have since registered a criminal case against the unidentified perpetrators. An investigation is underway, but fortunately, no injuries were reported as the house occupants evacuated promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

