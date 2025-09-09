Fire Sparks from Religious Dispute in Vikhroli

A fire scare erupted in Vikhroli after a man's house was nearly set on fire over a banner dispute during Eid-e-Milad celebrations. Unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to ignite the premises after the man objected to banners displayed in the vicinity.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from the complainant's disapproval of posters at Sambhaji Chowk, which led to a heated exchange with several individuals. Despite police intervention resolving the argument initially, tensions resurfaced the next day with the alleged arson attempt.

Police have since registered a criminal case against the unidentified perpetrators. An investigation is underway, but fortunately, no injuries were reported as the house occupants evacuated promptly.

