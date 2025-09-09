PM Modi Surveys Punjab's Worst Flood in Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday of the flood-devastated regions in Punjab, experiencing its worst deluge since 1988.

Modi, on a day-long visit to Punjab and neighboring Himachal Pradesh to assess the flood situation, landed in Gurdaspur, one of the most affected districts. Before this, he assessed the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

While in Gurdaspur, Modi met flood-affected residents and emergency response teams. He chaired a review meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and other officials. Modi pledged India's full support to those affected, as Punjab battles a significant flood disaster, with over Rs 13,000 crore in estimated losses.