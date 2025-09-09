Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Targets Hamas Officials in Qatar

Reports suggest Israel attempted a strike on Hamas officials in Qatar, specifically those engaged in Gaza ceasefire discussions. Witnesses reported explosions in Doha, targeting leaders including Khalil al-Hayya. Media sources indicate this was part of an ongoing strategy to pressure Hamas leaders.

09-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli military sources reportedly attempted an attack on high-ranking Hamas officials in Qatar on Tuesday.

According to Al Jazeera, the targets were involved in critical Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Explosions were heard in Doha, Qatar's capital, as witnesses observed the scene unfold.

Media reports pinpointed Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, as a primary target. Smoke was seen billowing over Doha's Katara District, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

