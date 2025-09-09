Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Targets Hamas Officials in Qatar

In a significant escalation, Israeli military sources reportedly attempted an attack on high-ranking Hamas officials in Qatar on Tuesday.

According to Al Jazeera, the targets were involved in critical Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Explosions were heard in Doha, Qatar's capital, as witnesses observed the scene unfold.

Media reports pinpointed Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, as a primary target. Smoke was seen billowing over Doha's Katara District, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)