Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Targets Hamas Officials in Qatar
Reports suggest Israel attempted a strike on Hamas officials in Qatar, specifically those engaged in Gaza ceasefire discussions. Witnesses reported explosions in Doha, targeting leaders including Khalil al-Hayya. Media sources indicate this was part of an ongoing strategy to pressure Hamas leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:56 IST
In a significant escalation, Israeli military sources reportedly attempted an attack on high-ranking Hamas officials in Qatar on Tuesday.
According to Al Jazeera, the targets were involved in critical Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Explosions were heard in Doha, Qatar's capital, as witnesses observed the scene unfold.
Media reports pinpointed Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, as a primary target. Smoke was seen billowing over Doha's Katara District, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Qatar
- Doha
- ceasefire
- attack
- Khalil al-Hayya
- Gaza
- Al Jazeera
- explosions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Khalil Al-Hayya: The Resilient Force Behind Hamas
Qatar condemns 'cowardly Israeli attack' on Hamas headquarters in Doha, calls it violation of international law, reports AP.
Deadly ADF Attack in Congo: A Grim Escalation
Gattuso's High-Risk Italia: Attack Triumphs Amid Defensive Chaos
Israel Tightens Measures After Jerusalem Attack