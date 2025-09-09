Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Time Limits on Governor Bill Assents

The Supreme Court is deliberating on governors' timelines for assenting to state legislature bills, debating whether terms like 'as soon as possible' imply definite time constraints. The hearing stems from constitutional interpretations and addresses potential judicial power limits over executive actions. The decision hinges on Article 200 and Article 361's implications.

The Supreme Court is currently engaged in a significant deliberation concerning the timelines within which governors are required to assent to bills passed by the state legislature. This discussion revolves around the interpretation of phrases such as 'as soon as possible,' prompting queries about their implications for setting definite time constraints.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai is examining presidential submissions on whether the court could mandate timelines for governors and the President to handle the assent process. This legal inquiry is not about individual cases but rather a broader understanding of constitutional provisions such as Article 200 and their impact on governance.

The bench has heard arguments suggesting that a lack of clear timelines might create a constitutional paradox, potentially elevating governors to a status immune from judicial review. The hearing also considers the role and limits of governors' powers under Article 200, dismissing notions of an indefinite veto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

