Relief and Rehabilitation: Himachal Pradesh's Plea for Support

In a move to address the disastrous effects of the current monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has sought a special relief package from the Centre.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who surveyed the flood-stricken regions, CM Sukhu emphasized the insufficiency of the state's resources in tackling the immense challenges faced.

The prime minister responded by announcing an immediate relief fund of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh, alongside compensation plans for the affected families.

Highlighting the state's critical needs, CM Sukhu pushed for legislative adjustments, including relaxations under the Forest Conservation Act, considering the state's geographic constraints with 68% forest land.

The chief minister highlighted the necessity for extra borrowing limits and changes to existing norms for hydropower operations and infrastructure restoration. He called for expanded cooperation between state and central governments to ensure comprehensive emergency preparedness and effective rehabilitation.

The disasters have led to significant economic losses and fatalities, with ongoing challenges in resettlement and infrastructure maintenance.