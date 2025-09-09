Legal Proceedings and Oversights: Delays and Accountability in Delhi Court

In a significant move, a Delhi court has mandated that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) present himself for additional explanations in a high-stakes attempt to murder case. The directive underscores notable oversights by the investigating officer (IO), putting the spotlight on procedural integrity.

The case, heard by Principal District and Sessions Judge Nisha Sahay Saxena, revolves around the bail plea of some accused individuals involved in an incident investigated by the Jahangir Puri police station. The court's September 3 order revealed that the alleged assailant, Sujal, remains at large, with the IO reporting him as absconding.

The order criticized IO, Sub-Inspector Pravesh Kumar, demanding details on his efforts to apprehend Sujal, including judicial orders sought for his arrest. While a final report surfaced on May 4, crucial medico-legal documents are still missing, causing delays in processing bail applications for others implicated. The court has scheduled a follow-up for September 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)