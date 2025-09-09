Judicial Overhaul: Madras Reporters Guild to Elect New Leaders
A city court appointed a retired judge to oversee the election of new office bearers for the Madras Reporters Guild. Established in 1957 to support journalists, the guild has not held regular elections. The intervention aims to manage memberships and ensure fair elections amid legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
A city civil court has intervened in the affairs of the Madras Reporters Guild by appointing a retired district judge to oversee upcoming elections for its office bearers. This action comes as the guild, founded in 1957, has faced a lack of regular elections in recent years.
The case, brought forth by journalist A Wilson Asirvatham, sought court direction to manage the guild's membership issues and advance the election process. The guild, an institution for journalists' rights and a fond memory for former Chief Ministers Kamaraj and Annadurai, is dealing with challenges around member scrutiny and electoral processes.
Assistant City Civil Judge P Chandrasekar appointed Mohan Raj, a retired district judge, as the election overseer, assisted by advocate D Abdul Subhan. The duo will organize an Extra-General Body Meeting, vet new and existing memberships, and conduct the elections. The court also allowed for police assistance if needed to maintain order during the process.
