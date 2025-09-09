Judicial Overhaul: Madras Reporters Guild to Elect New Leaders

A city civil court has intervened in the affairs of the Madras Reporters Guild by appointing a retired district judge to oversee upcoming elections for its office bearers. This action comes as the guild, founded in 1957, has faced a lack of regular elections in recent years.

The case, brought forth by journalist A Wilson Asirvatham, sought court direction to manage the guild's membership issues and advance the election process. The guild, an institution for journalists' rights and a fond memory for former Chief Ministers Kamaraj and Annadurai, is dealing with challenges around member scrutiny and electoral processes.

Assistant City Civil Judge P Chandrasekar appointed Mohan Raj, a retired district judge, as the election overseer, assisted by advocate D Abdul Subhan. The duo will organize an Extra-General Body Meeting, vet new and existing memberships, and conduct the elections. The court also allowed for police assistance if needed to maintain order during the process.