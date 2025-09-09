Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict
Drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces targeted key installations in Khartoum, marking a significant escalation in Sudan's civil conflict. The RSF, backing the Tasis Coalition, struck military and logistical sites. This attack is a reaction to recent violence against hospitals and civilian sites in Darfur and Kordofan.
Drones, launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), hit vital installations in Khartoum state, marking a dramatic escalation in Sudan's ongoing conflict. Tuesday's attacks are the first in months, and they targeted military and logistical facilities, according to witnesses and the paramilitary RSF.
Residents reported that the attacks focused on key sites including the main oil refinery, power stations across Bahri and Omdurman, and a military base. The RSF, claiming responsibility, is part of the Tasis Coalition, which has intensified efforts against army positions, citing recent violence on civilian infrastructure as a provocation.
The latest strikes come amid Sudan's civil war, now recognized as a major humanitarian crisis globally. With foreign powers involved and mediation efforts stagnating, the Tasis coalition's recent installment of a parallel government signals a deepening political crisis in the region.
