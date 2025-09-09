Left Menu

Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initiative

Germany has delivered the first of two pledged Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, as part of a defense support initiative. The country also announced a deep-strike initiative and procurement support involving contracts worth 300 million euros with Ukrainian defense companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST
Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Germany has officially delivered the first of two promised Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, as revealed by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. The announcement was made during a meeting of Kyiv's military supporters in London, part of the Ramstein group.

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Germany has also initiated a new deep-strike strategy. This includes providing substantial support for long-range drone procurement through collaboration with Ukrainian industry.

These initiatives are underpinned by substantial financial commitments, with Germany finalizing agreements worth 300 million euros with defense companies in Ukraine. This step underscores Germany's ongoing support and strategic partnership in enhancing Ukraine's military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qa...

 Global
2
C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

 India
3
EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

 India
4
The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025