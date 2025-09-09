Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initiative

Germany has officially delivered the first of two promised Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, as revealed by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. The announcement was made during a meeting of Kyiv's military supporters in London, part of the Ramstein group.

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Germany has also initiated a new deep-strike strategy. This includes providing substantial support for long-range drone procurement through collaboration with Ukrainian industry.

These initiatives are underpinned by substantial financial commitments, with Germany finalizing agreements worth 300 million euros with defense companies in Ukraine. This step underscores Germany's ongoing support and strategic partnership in enhancing Ukraine's military infrastructure.

