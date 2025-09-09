DFFE Adopts Fiscal Discipline to Safeguard Environment and Boost Impact

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is tightening its belt as South Africa faces a constrained fiscal climate, redirecting funds away from low-impact initiatives toward high-value projects that protect biodiversity, support livelihoods, and strengthen governance.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George announced on Tuesday that the department would operate under a R2.5 billion budget reduction over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), making fiscal accountability and efficiency central to its operations.

Cutting Costs, Maximising Value

George stressed that unnecessary expenditure — particularly large-scale physical events that cost millions — will be replaced by affordable and inclusive online consultations, as was successfully demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fiscal responsibility starts with accountability. That is why I have directed that all outreach programmes, department projects, and initiatives must have my prior approval, backed by detailed cost breakdowns and alignment with strategic priorities,” George said.

He emphasised that this approach was not about micromanagement but about stewardship and compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and his performance agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Prioritising High-Value Environmental Programmes

Despite reduced funding, the DFFE will strengthen frontline environmental protection. Priorities include:

Upgrading and securing 12 proclaimed fishing harbours to support small-scale fishers and coastal economies.

Bolstering ranger and Fisheries Control Officer capacity to combat poaching, illegal fishing, and wildlife crime.

Implementing new bunkering regulations designed to protect endangered African Penguins — a move expected to safeguard eco-tourism valued in the billions.

George said these targeted initiatives have already drawn international recognition, with the OECD’s 2025 Economic Survey commending South Africa for making tangible progress in emissions reduction and biodiversity conservation.

Stronger Governance and Oversight

The Minister declared an end to “weak oversight, inflated costs, and misaligned initiatives” of the past. The department will now enforce competitive procurement processes, demand strategic alignment for all programmes, and hold officials accountable for measurable outcomes.

“The DFFE is not only a department of government. It is a steward of South Africa’s natural heritage and a driver of inclusive growth. With over 3 700 personnel, we must operate with precision and purpose,” George noted.

Jobs, Sustainability, and Credible Governance

Beyond environmental protection, the DFFE plays a critical role in job creation and rural development. By reprioritising spending, the department aims to secure employment opportunities in eco-tourism, conservation, and fisheries management while ensuring the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s natural resources.

George said fiscal prudence is not at odds with environmental stewardship but rather strengthens it. “Together with South Africans across all sectors, we will prove that fiscal discipline and environmental stewardship are two sides of the same coin. Through this discipline, we can secure a greener and more prosperous future for all.”

Broader Economic and Social Impact

Analysts argue that the department’s shift aligns with broader national priorities of fiscal sustainability and structural reform. By linking conservation to economic growth, the DFFE is positioning itself as both a guardian of natural heritage and a contributor to inclusive development.

The new direction is expected to strengthen public trust in the department and demonstrate how disciplined spending can unlock environmental and socio-economic dividends simultaneously.