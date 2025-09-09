NCEL and APEDA Join Forces to Boost India’s Cooperative-Led Farm Exports

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s agricultural export ecosystem, the National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge a long-term strategic partnership aimed at elevating cooperative-led agricultural exports.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, reflecting the government’s commitment to align the strengths of the Ministry of Cooperation and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, and Shri Unupom Kausik, Managing Director, NCEL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Empowering Cooperatives for Global Markets

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bhutani emphasized that integrating NCEL’s cooperative network with APEDA’s expertise in export facilitation will enhance value realization for farmers, strengthen rural livelihoods, and reinforce India’s position in global markets. He linked the initiative to the broader objectives of the National Cooperation Policy, recently launched to empower cooperatives as globally competitive institutions.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry is working to build a strong, resilient cooperative sector capable of competing on the international stage.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The MoU sets out a framework for collaboration across multiple areas critical for export readiness and global competitiveness:

Capacity Building and Training – Conducting structured training programs and workshops to equip cooperative societies with knowledge of global quality standards, food safety protocols, and export documentation .

Quality Compliance and Infrastructure Support – Strengthening infrastructure for grading, packaging, cold storage, and logistics to meet international compliance.

International Branding and Market Positioning – Supporting cooperatives in building global brands for Indian agricultural products through trade fairs, exhibitions, and targeted promotions .

Market Intelligence and Data Analytics – Leveraging APEDA’s analytical expertise to provide cooperatives with real-time insights into global demand, price trends, and emerging opportunities .

Commodity-Specific Export Strategies – Formulating tailored strategies for categories such as fruits, vegetables, spices, cereals, processed foods, and animal products.

Building a Cooperative Export Ecosystem

Shri Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, observed that the MoU empowers NCEL with APEDA’s technical expertise and policy support, enabling its members to achieve export excellence and expand market access. This synergy is expected to secure premium value for produce and improve farmers’ incomes across India.

The partnership highlights NCEL’s role as the umbrella organization for cooperative exports and APEDA’s statutory mandate to promote and develop agricultural exports. Together, the institutions will drive export readiness, build resilience, and create sustainable market linkages for farmer-producer organizations and cooperative societies.

Strategic Significance

The collaboration is a pivotal step in building a competitive cooperative export ecosystem that directly benefits millions of small and marginal farmers. By combining APEDA’s infrastructure, technical know-how, and international connections with NCEL’s extensive grassroots network, the government aims to:

Reduce post-harvest losses by improving processing and supply chains.

Enable farmer-members to bypass middlemen and access global markets directly.

Strengthen India’s agricultural export portfolio by diversifying products and expanding into high-value markets.

Support the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) by boosting rural entrepreneurship and reducing dependence on imports.

Looking Ahead

The NCEL–APEDA MoU is expected to deliver tangible economic benefits for cooperative societies by raising incomes, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing India’s global agricultural footprint. It also strengthens the cooperative movement’s contribution to national growth and rural prosperity, aligning with the government’s vision of making India a global leader in sustainable and inclusive trade.

By ensuring that India’s cooperatives are export-ready, competitive, and resilient, the partnership is set to transform not only India’s export landscape but also the lives of millions of farmers who form the backbone of the rural economy.