India Energy Stack to Transform Power Sector with Digital Public Infrastructure

India’s power sector is entering a new era of transformation, marked by rapid grid digitalization, renewable energy integration, decentralized power generation, and consumer-centric reforms. To accelerate this transition, the Ministry of Power has conceptualized the India Energy Stack (IES) — a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) tailored for the country’s energy ecosystem.

What is the India Energy Stack?

The IES is envisioned as a connected, intelligent, and interoperable digital framework that will serve as the backbone for India’s power sector. Much like the India Stack for financial services, the IES will provide a set of digital building blocks enabling seamless interaction among stakeholders, utilities, consumers, and innovators.

At the heart of this initiative is the Utility Intelligence Platform (UIP), which will be developed using standardized and open APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and protocols. In collaboration with select power distribution utilities, the UIP will:

Unlock and harmonize data from multiple IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) systems.

Enable cross-platform innovation and allow utilities to integrate emerging technologies.

Drive greater efficiency, transparency, and consumer empowerment in the energy ecosystem.

Stakeholder Mapping Survey

To ensure the India Energy Stack is comprehensive and future-ready, the Ministry of Power has launched a Stakeholder Mapping Survey. The objective of this survey is to collect insights on:

Organizational profiles – capturing the diversity of players in the ecosystem.

Solutions and innovations offered – understanding capabilities and contributions.

Readiness to participate in IES – gauging preparedness for interoperability and digital adoption.

The information gathered will serve as a reference database for utilities and solution providers, guiding the design and rollout of interoperable solutions.

Why Interoperability Matters

One of the core goals of the IES is to define open standards and interoperability frameworks. This ensures that:

New products and platforms can integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

Stakeholders avoid retrofit costs by designing for compliance at the outset.

The ecosystem remains future-proof, able to accommodate innovations such as smart meters, renewable energy forecasting, peer-to-peer energy trading, and AI-driven grid management.

By encouraging early adoption of these standards, the Ministry is paving the way for a unified, innovation-driven power sector that benefits all stakeholders, from large utilities to end consumers.

Call for Participation

The Ministry has urged all stakeholders — power distribution utilities, technology providers, start-ups, and innovators — to actively contribute by filling out the survey. Accurate and detailed responses will ensure that the IES is designed to address real-world challenges and leverage existing innovations.

The survey can be accessed through this link: https://forms.office.com/r/Wm0sewTTrC or via the enclosed QR code. Stakeholders are requested to complete the survey within two weeks from the date of communication/publication.

Towards a Smarter Energy Future

The launch of the India Energy Stack is more than a technological upgrade; it is a paradigm shift in how India’s power sector will function in the coming decades. By creating a digital public infrastructure for energy, the government seeks to:

Enhance grid reliability and efficiency .

Support renewable energy integration and India’s clean energy targets.

Empower consumers with greater choice, transparency, and participation .

Foster innovation and entrepreneurship in energy technologies.

With IES, India is positioning itself at the forefront of digital energy governance, mirroring its success in digital finance and governance platforms.