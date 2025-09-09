Controversy Over NEVIDA's Future Sparks Debate in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan opposition MP Mano Ganesan has voiced concerns over the government's intentions to abolish the New Villages Development Authority (NEVIDA). Established in 2018, NEVIDA focuses on the empowerment and development of the Malayiha Tamil community in plantation regions. Ganesan argues that dissolving it would undermine its significant contributions.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a move that has ignited political discourse, Sri Lankan opposition MP Mano Ganesan expressed apprehension regarding the government's potential decision to dissolve the New Villages Development Authority (NEVIDA).
On Tuesday, Ganesan urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to reconsider any plans aimed at dismantling NEVIDA, a government body pivotal to the region's development.
NEVIDA, established by Parliament in 2018, plays a crucial role in enhancing the lives of the Malayiha Tamil community through infrastructure, education, and empowerment initiatives. The proposal to reduce it to a mere division is seen as a threat to the authority's mandate and its achievements.
ALSO READ
Empowering Tribes: President Murmu's Vision for Inclusive Development
Ram Temple Trust Progress: Key Developments and Future Plans
BAE, Lockheed Pact Redefines Autonomous Air System Development
Embassy Developments Clocks Rs 204 Crore Sales in Bengaluru
Maharashtra's Infrastructure Boost: Rs 2,000 Crore HUDCO Loan for Urban Development