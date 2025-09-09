Controversy Over NEVIDA's Future Sparks Debate in Sri Lanka

In a move that has ignited political discourse, Sri Lankan opposition MP Mano Ganesan expressed apprehension regarding the government's potential decision to dissolve the New Villages Development Authority (NEVIDA).

On Tuesday, Ganesan urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to reconsider any plans aimed at dismantling NEVIDA, a government body pivotal to the region's development.

NEVIDA, established by Parliament in 2018, plays a crucial role in enhancing the lives of the Malayiha Tamil community through infrastructure, education, and empowerment initiatives. The proposal to reduce it to a mere division is seen as a threat to the authority's mandate and its achievements.