Controversy Over NEVIDA's Future Sparks Debate in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan opposition MP Mano Ganesan has voiced concerns over the government's intentions to abolish the New Villages Development Authority (NEVIDA). Established in 2018, NEVIDA focuses on the empowerment and development of the Malayiha Tamil community in plantation regions. Ganesan argues that dissolving it would undermine its significant contributions.

In a move that has ignited political discourse, Sri Lankan opposition MP Mano Ganesan expressed apprehension regarding the government's potential decision to dissolve the New Villages Development Authority (NEVIDA).

On Tuesday, Ganesan urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to reconsider any plans aimed at dismantling NEVIDA, a government body pivotal to the region's development.

NEVIDA, established by Parliament in 2018, plays a crucial role in enhancing the lives of the Malayiha Tamil community through infrastructure, education, and empowerment initiatives. The proposal to reduce it to a mere division is seen as a threat to the authority's mandate and its achievements.

