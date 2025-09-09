Left Menu

Gurugram Land Registrations Under Investigation: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability

A committee has been formed under Gurugram DC Ajay Kumar to probe unauthorized land registrations in specified tehsils. This move aims to ensure transparency and is prompted by public complaints. The investigation will cover registrations from April to August, with decisions made following the committee's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:08 IST
A probe has been initiated to investigate unauthorized land registrations in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar, Badshahpur, and Manesar tehsils, as directed by DC Ajay Kumar.

This investigation, targeting registrations done without a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is in accordance with Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act.

Sensitized by public grievances, the committee will scrutinize documents processed between April 1 and August 31 and act under the supervision of the local SDM to uphold government accountability.

