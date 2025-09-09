Gurugram Land Registrations Under Investigation: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability

A probe has been initiated to investigate unauthorized land registrations in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar, Badshahpur, and Manesar tehsils, as directed by DC Ajay Kumar.

This investigation, targeting registrations done without a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is in accordance with Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act.

Sensitized by public grievances, the committee will scrutinize documents processed between April 1 and August 31 and act under the supervision of the local SDM to uphold government accountability.