SAI and IIT Delhi Partner to Boost Sports Science, Swadeshi Innovation in India

In a significant step towards promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat in the sports sector, the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Sports Science Research (NCSSR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Tuesday. The partnership, guided by the vision of the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to strengthen collaboration in sports sciences, advanced technology, and indigenous innovation.

Building a Self-Reliant Sports Ecosystem

The MoU reflects the government’s commitment to minimizing dependence on imported tools and devices by fostering the development of indigenous sports equipment, sports science devices, and cutting-edge technologies. This move is in line with the national campaign “Garv se Swadeshi”, which emphasizes the use of home-grown products across critical sectors, including sports.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya underlined the transformative potential of this collaboration, stating: “This partnership reflects the Ministry’s commitment to integrating science and technology with sports to empower Indian athletes and ensure they are equipped to compete at the highest level internationally. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has advocated the use of Swadeshi products and this partnership perfectly aligns with his vision.”

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership

The MoU is designed to foster high-impact research and innovation that will directly benefit athletes, coaches, and sports administrators. Its objectives include:

Advancing sports science and engineering research in India.

Supporting innovation-driven projects to enhance athlete performance.

Facilitating knowledge exchange among leading scientists, engineers, and sports experts.

Strengthening efforts on injury prevention, athlete well-being, and recovery solutions.

Through these initiatives, SAI and IIT Delhi aim to create a robust, self-reliant sports science ecosystem that empowers athletes to achieve excellence on the global stage.

Leadership and Institutional Synergy

The MoU was formalized in the presence of:

Shri Hari Ranjan Rao , Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS)

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi

It was signed by Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director-cum-Head of NCSSR, on behalf of SAI, and Prof. Ashwini K. Agrawal, Dean (R&D), IIT Delhi.

Several eminent IIT Delhi faculty members, including Prof. Deepak Joshi, Prof. Biswarup Mukherjee, Prof. K.K. Deepak, Prof. Anil Varma (Dean, International Programmes), and Prof. Neetu Singh (Head, CBME), were present during the signing ceremony, highlighting the interdisciplinary nature of the partnership.

Biomechanics Laboratory Inauguration

Coinciding with the MoU, Secretary Sports Shri Hari Ranjan Rao also inaugurated the newly established Biomechanics Laboratory at IIT Delhi.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped to:

Conduct advanced biomechanical assessments of athletes.

Provide scientific insights into movement patterns .

Optimize performance strategies for elite athletes.

Contribute to injury prevention, rehabilitation, and athlete health management.

This laboratory represents a major boost to India’s sports science infrastructure, particularly in supporting both able-bodied and para athletes. By incorporating inclusivity into research and innovation, the facility ensures that sports technology benefits athletes across all categories.

A Vision for the Future

The SAI–IIT Delhi collaboration marks a strategic leap in aligning science, technology, and sports policy. It will play a crucial role in India’s mission to achieve sporting excellence while fostering indigenous innovation that strengthens national pride.

By bringing together the expertise of IIT Delhi’s engineering and biomedical sciences with SAI’s deep engagement in high-performance sports, this partnership aims to:

Enhance India’s competitiveness in global sporting arenas.

Build a pipeline of Swadeshi sports technologies.

Inspire a new generation of scientists, innovators, and athletes committed to nation-building through sports.

As Dr. Mandaviya reiterated, this initiative will not only empower athletes but also cement India’s position as a self-reliant hub for sports science and innovation, reflecting the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.