Uncovering the Murrum Mining Controversy: Legal Backlash in Solapur

Illegal murrum excavation in Solapur's Kurdu village has spurred controversy, involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a viral exchange with an IPS officer. No mandatory permissions were sought, leading to charges under environmental and legal sections. The situation draws attention from Maharashtra's Chief Minister, calling for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unauthorized murrum excavation in Solapur district's Kurdu village is at the center of a political and legal storm. Reports from district administration confirm that the activity proceeded without the necessary permits.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar became embroiled in the controversy following a viral video of him seemingly in a heated phone conversation with IPS officer Anjana Krishna, who was addressing the alleged illegal mining. Sources indicate that private use under the pretense of public projects was a tactic employed.

In response to the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested a detailed investigation. Actions against individuals involved include charges under the Environment (Protection) Act, highlighting ongoing vigilance against illegal mining operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

