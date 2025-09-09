Uncovering the Murrum Mining Controversy: Legal Backlash in Solapur

An unauthorized murrum excavation in Solapur district's Kurdu village is at the center of a political and legal storm. Reports from district administration confirm that the activity proceeded without the necessary permits.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar became embroiled in the controversy following a viral video of him seemingly in a heated phone conversation with IPS officer Anjana Krishna, who was addressing the alleged illegal mining. Sources indicate that private use under the pretense of public projects was a tactic employed.

In response to the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested a detailed investigation. Actions against individuals involved include charges under the Environment (Protection) Act, highlighting ongoing vigilance against illegal mining operations in the region.

