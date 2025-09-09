Left Menu

Punjab SSP Pledges Rebuilding for Flood-Hit Family

SSP Bhupinder Singh of Punjab pledged to rebuild the house of a flood-affected family in Ferozepur. The Singh family had suffered significant damage due to waterlogging. While gratitude is expressed towards the SSP, nearby villages continue to struggle with remnants of the flood damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:14 IST
Punjab SSP Pledges Rebuilding for Flood-Hit Family
SSP Bhupinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a compassionate initiative, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhupinder Singh, has vowed to personally rebuild the home of a flood-affected family in Ferozepur, Punjab. The family's home suffered catastrophic damage from floodwaters, leaving them without a stable shelter.

Balwant Singh and his family endured the destruction as their home's mud structure gave way, forcing them to seek refuge on rooftops. Expressing gratitude, they acknowledged the SSP's efforts as a beacon of hope amidst their desperation.

Meanwhile, nearby villages continue to grapple with post-flood challenges. With receded waters, residents face homes laden with mud and agricultural devastation, anticipating government aid for recovery. As water levels decrease at the Pong dam, the community's struggle for survival persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships

Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at Wor...

 United Kingdom
2
Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

 Israel
3
Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

 India
4
White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025