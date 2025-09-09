Punjab SSP Pledges Rebuilding for Flood-Hit Family

In a compassionate initiative, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhupinder Singh, has vowed to personally rebuild the home of a flood-affected family in Ferozepur, Punjab. The family's home suffered catastrophic damage from floodwaters, leaving them without a stable shelter.

Balwant Singh and his family endured the destruction as their home's mud structure gave way, forcing them to seek refuge on rooftops. Expressing gratitude, they acknowledged the SSP's efforts as a beacon of hope amidst their desperation.

Meanwhile, nearby villages continue to grapple with post-flood challenges. With receded waters, residents face homes laden with mud and agricultural devastation, anticipating government aid for recovery. As water levels decrease at the Pong dam, the community's struggle for survival persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)