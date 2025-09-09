Decades of Injustice: Greenland's Forced Contraception Scandal

An independent report has uncovered a disturbing chapter in Greenland's history, revealing that more than 350 Indigenous women and girls, some just 12 years old, were subjected to forced contraception by Danish health authorities from the 1960s to 1991.

These Inuit victims, many of whom were teenagers at the time, were fitted with intrauterine devices or given hormonal birth control injections without being informed or giving consent. The Danish and Greenland governments issued formal apologies last month in response to the deeply anticipated report.

This dark policy period formed part of broader Danish strategies aimed at controlling Greenland's population growth. However, Denmark now faces legal battles with nearly 150 Inuit women suing for human rights violations related to these coercive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)