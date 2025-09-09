Left Menu

Decades of Injustice: Greenland's Forced Contraception Scandal

An independent report revealed that over 350 Indigenous Greenlandic women and girls, some as young as 12, were forcibly given contraception by Danish authorities from the 1960s to 1991. The Danish and Greenland governments have since apologized for this mistreatment, which aimed to control Greenland's population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:19 IST
Decades of Injustice: Greenland's Forced Contraception Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

An independent report has uncovered a disturbing chapter in Greenland's history, revealing that more than 350 Indigenous women and girls, some just 12 years old, were subjected to forced contraception by Danish health authorities from the 1960s to 1991.

These Inuit victims, many of whom were teenagers at the time, were fitted with intrauterine devices or given hormonal birth control injections without being informed or giving consent. The Danish and Greenland governments issued formal apologies last month in response to the deeply anticipated report.

This dark policy period formed part of broader Danish strategies aimed at controlling Greenland's population growth. However, Denmark now faces legal battles with nearly 150 Inuit women suing for human rights violations related to these coercive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

