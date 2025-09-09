Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have thwarted a deadly gang-related plot with the arrest of two men associated with the notorious Kala Jathedi gang. The arrests were made as the accused plotted to eliminate a rival concerning a property dispute over a water treatment plant.

On Friday, police intercepted 20-year-olds Sahil Khatri and Akshat Khatri, also known as Akshu, near the Saboli border. The duo was allegedly en route to execute their plan. Senior officials disclosed that both suspects were armed with pistols and live cartridges.

The operation was set in motion after authorities received intelligence on local criminal activities linked to jailed gangster Akshay Palada. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, and investigations continue to trace the origins of the retrieved weapons and other potential accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)