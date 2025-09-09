Left Menu

Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry

Police in outer north Delhi arrested two men linked to the Kala Jathedi gang, thwarting their plan to kill a rival over a water treatment plant ownership dispute. Sahil and Akshat Khatri were caught with firearms near Saboli, following intelligence on gang activities involving jailed gangster Akshay Palada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:29 IST
Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have thwarted a deadly gang-related plot with the arrest of two men associated with the notorious Kala Jathedi gang. The arrests were made as the accused plotted to eliminate a rival concerning a property dispute over a water treatment plant.

On Friday, police intercepted 20-year-olds Sahil Khatri and Akshat Khatri, also known as Akshu, near the Saboli border. The duo was allegedly en route to execute their plan. Senior officials disclosed that both suspects were armed with pistols and live cartridges.

The operation was set in motion after authorities received intelligence on local criminal activities linked to jailed gangster Akshay Palada. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, and investigations continue to trace the origins of the retrieved weapons and other potential accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025