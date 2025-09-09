Left Menu

Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

A man wearing a naval uniform in Mumbai deceived a junior sailor into handing over his rifle and ammunition before fleeing. Police investigations are underway, involving the Indian Navy and the crime branch, to locate the suspect. A Board of Inquiry has been launched to probe the incident.

Updated: 09-09-2025 23:51 IST
Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Mumbai, a man disguised in a naval uniform absconded with a rifle and ammunition after deceiving a junior sailor. The incident occurred on Saturday night in a naval residential area, raising concerns within defense circles.

The Indian Navy has launched a thorough investigation into this security breach, collaborating closely with the Mumbai Police. Multiple police teams and the crime branch are examining CCTV footage that captured two men behaving suspiciously around the site.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown perpetrator at Cuffe Parade Police Station. A Board of Inquiry has been initiated to ascertain how the incident happened, with the Indian Navy providing extensive cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

