Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Tariff Reform: Aiming to Rebalance Trade

Mexico plans to propose a bill to reform its tariff system, aiming to address trade imbalances and increase revenue by 70 billion pesos. The initiative will primarily target sectors like automotives and manufacturing and apply to countries without existing trade agreements with Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:24 IST
Mexico's Bold Tariff Reform: Aiming to Rebalance Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is poised to introduce a comprehensive reform of its tariff system, intending to rectify existing trade imbalances and augment government revenue by an estimated 70 billion pesos, equivalent to $3.76 billion.

At a recent press briefing, Deputy Minister for Revenues Carlos Lerma revealed that the economy ministry plans to submit a bill targeting imbalances in sectors like automotives and manufacturing. Although specifics on tariff adjustments remain undisclosed, the reform will align with international treaty frameworks.

Finance Minister Edgar Amador explained that the new measures would target nations lacking trade pacts with Mexico. While Mexico's trade is predominantly conducted with the U.S. under a free trade agreement, the country imposes tariffs on various Chinese goods, amidst pressure from the U.S. to contain China's regional influence.

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025