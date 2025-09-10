Left Menu

Poland on Alert After Russian Drones Enter Airspace

Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized as a precaution on Wednesday after Russian drones reportedly infiltrated Poland’s airspace. The alert was raised following a warning from Ukraine's air force, while the Polish air defense reached its highest readiness level to safeguard its territory.

In a precautionary move, Polish and allied aircraft were activated on Wednesday following reports that Russian drones intruded into Poland's airspace. The country's air defense system was elevated to its highest alert level to ensure safety.

This action comes after Ukraine's air force issued a warning about Russian drones entering NATO-member Poland. The aircraft were observed heading towards the city of Zamosc, according to Ukrainian sources on the Telegram messaging platform.

While the precise number of drones in Polish airspace remains unknown, Ukrainian media stated at least one drone was approaching Rzeszow in western Poland. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm these reports.

