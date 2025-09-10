Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Set Sights on China Amid Diplomatic Tensions

A bipartisan group from the U.S. House of Representatives will visit China, led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith. The trip aims to foster dialogue amid strained U.S.-China relations over trade and technology. The delegation won't include House Armed Services Committee Chair, Republican Mike Rogers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 04:39 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Set Sights on China Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives is slated to visit China later this month, with Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Smith at the helm. Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, will guide the group as it seeks to engage in diplomatic dialogues with China.

The delegation, however, will not include the Republican Chair of the Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers. Representative Smith's efforts come as the United States and China navigate challenging relations, marked by trade disputes, cybersecurity concerns, and the complex dynamics surrounding TikTok and regional policies.

Smith emphasized the purpose of the visit is to initiate conversations between the two significant global powers. While the specifics of any meetings, including a potential encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, remain uncertain, the trip underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement in times of global tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Boundaries: Djed Spence's Historic England Debut

Breaking Boundaries: Djed Spence's Historic England Debut

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Pharmaceutical Ads: New Enforcement Wave

FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Pharmaceutical Ads: New Enforcement Wave

 Global
3
Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena

Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Trump Critiques Israel's Qatar Airstrike

Tensions Rise: Trump Critiques Israel's Qatar Airstrike

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025