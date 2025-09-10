U.S. Lawmakers Set Sights on China Amid Diplomatic Tensions

A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives is slated to visit China later this month, with Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Smith at the helm. Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, will guide the group as it seeks to engage in diplomatic dialogues with China.

The delegation, however, will not include the Republican Chair of the Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers. Representative Smith's efforts come as the United States and China navigate challenging relations, marked by trade disputes, cybersecurity concerns, and the complex dynamics surrounding TikTok and regional policies.

Smith emphasized the purpose of the visit is to initiate conversations between the two significant global powers. While the specifics of any meetings, including a potential encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, remain uncertain, the trip underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement in times of global tension.

