Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

In a significant courtroom development, an Atlanta judge has announced he would dismiss racketeering charges against 61 individuals accused of conspiring to block the construction of a controversial police training facility, known as 'Cop City'. Fulton County Judge Kevin Farmer declared the indictment lacked legitimate authority.

The dismissal decision stems from the attorney general's failure to secure appropriate written authorization from Governor Brian Kemp to pursue charges under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The ruling poses a potential setback for Attorney General Chris Carr's political ambitions.

While the prosecution, led by Deputy Attorney General John Fowler, plans to appeal, Judge Farmer also hinted at dropping related arson charges. However, he indicated that domestic terrorism charges against some defendants may still proceed. The defendants, protesting 'Cop City', argue the planned training center would lead to further police militarization.