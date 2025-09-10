Poland Temporarily Closes Airports Amid Rising Tensions Near Ukraine

In response to escalating tensions following Russian drone strikes near Ukraine's border, Poland closed four airports on Wednesday, including Warsaw's primary Chopin Airport, as confirmed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Poland's armed forces stated that military aircraft had been deployed to safeguard airspace, although command confirmation of the airport closures is still awaited. The Rzeszow–Jasionka Airport, crucial for passenger and arms transfers to Ukraine, is among those temporarily shut down.

Allegations from Ukraine regarding Russian drones entering Polish airspace heightened concerns, although later retracted, underscoring rising tensions within NATO due to Russia's actions. As of early morning, air raid alarms were active in western Ukraine, yet verification from Polish authorities remains unconfirmed.