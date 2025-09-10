Poland Scrambles Air Defenses Amid Russian Drone Incursions

Poland mobilized its air defenses, alongside NATO, for the first time in response to Russian drones violating its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Poland's military announced these violations and is actively seeking to neutralize the threats.

The ongoing military operation necessitates public caution, with residents in Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin advised to stay indoors. The Polish Armed Forces are on high alert, ensuring readiness for immediate action.

Consequently, several airports, including Warsaw's main Chopin Airport, have been temporarily closed. This situation follows past concerns over airspace violations, with regional tensions high after a deadly missile incident last year.