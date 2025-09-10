Cab Ride Horror: Driver Arrested for Indecency

In a disturbing incident, a 48-year-old cab driver has been detained for reportedly engaging in indecent behavior during a ride in Delhi, the police announced on Wednesday.

The episode unfolded on Monday in the Maurice Nagar area when a college student noticed the driver allegedly masturbating, prompting her to abandon the vehicle and seek help from law enforcement.

Following her written complaint, an FIR was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Lom Shankar. The cab has been confiscated, and the complainant's statement will soon be recorded by a magistrate, police officials confirmed.