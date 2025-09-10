Cab Ride Horror: Driver Arrested for Indecency
A cab driver in Delhi was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a female passenger during a ride. The incident took place in Maurice Nagar, prompting the woman to exit the vehicle and report the behavior to the police. An FIR was filed against the driver, Lom Shankar, who was subsequently arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, a 48-year-old cab driver has been detained for reportedly engaging in indecent behavior during a ride in Delhi, the police announced on Wednesday.
The episode unfolded on Monday in the Maurice Nagar area when a college student noticed the driver allegedly masturbating, prompting her to abandon the vehicle and seek help from law enforcement.
Following her written complaint, an FIR was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Lom Shankar. The cab has been confiscated, and the complainant's statement will soon be recorded by a magistrate, police officials confirmed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- cab driver
- arrest
- indecent act
- Maurice Nagar
- police
- complaint
- Lom Shankar
- FIR
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Special 24x7 control room set up in Lucknow with helplines to assist Indians stranded in Nepal: UP Police.
Delhi Police Nab 'Thak-Thak' Gang Member After Theft of Service Pistol
Delhi Court Takes Action: Contempt Proceedings Against Police Official
UP Police closely monitoring social media for Nepal-related sensitive content, immediate action to be taken if required: ADG Amitabh Yash.
Delhi Police Exposes ISI Espionage Ring: Key Arrest Made