Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

A local court sentenced the parents and grandfather of a 19-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her and her lover. Enraged by his daughter's relationship with Jaipal, Mahesh, his wife Bhagwati, and father Ram Avtar committed the murders. The court ordered a fine, compensating Jaipal's parents.

A local court has handed down life sentences to the parents and grandfather of a 19-year-old woman for her and her lover's murder earlier this year. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Farah Matlub, condemned Mahesh, his wife Bhagwati, and father Ram Avtar for the brutal killings.

The violent act stemmed from the family's anger over Neetu's relationship with Jaipal. On January 2, in Parauli village, the trio attacked and killed both individuals. The court also issued a Rs 1 lakh fine against each convict, instructed to be paid as compensation to Jaipal's parents.

The swift police action led to charges against the three just 16 days post-crime. After listening to both prosecution and defense arguments, the court's decision reflects a stringent stance against such acts of violence.

