Singapore Upgrades Maritime Patrol Fleet with Boeing P-8A Purchase

Singapore plans to buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft to enhance its maritime security, replacing the old Fokker 50 planes. The first phase of this upgrade is part of a broader strategy to bolster the nation's defense capabilities. The production of Lockheed Martin F-35 jets is also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:20 IST
In an effort to bolster its maritime security, Singapore plans to acquire four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, according to a Wednesday statement from the nation's defense ministry. This move marks the first phase in revamping the Singapore Armed Forces' maritime capabilities.

The new aircraft will replace the aging Fokker 50 planes that have served since 1993. Details about the transaction's value were not disclosed, and a response from Boeing is still pending.

Singapore's Minister for Defence, Chan Chun Sing, announced that production of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, already ordered by Singapore, is proceeding as planned, with delivery expected from late 2026 after meeting U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss defense strategies.

