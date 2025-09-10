Singapore Upgrades Maritime Patrol Fleet with Boeing P-8A Purchase

In an effort to bolster its maritime security, Singapore plans to acquire four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, according to a Wednesday statement from the nation's defense ministry. This move marks the first phase in revamping the Singapore Armed Forces' maritime capabilities.

The new aircraft will replace the aging Fokker 50 planes that have served since 1993. Details about the transaction's value were not disclosed, and a response from Boeing is still pending.

{$hcSingapore's Minister for Defence, Chan Chun Sing, announced that production of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, already ordered by Singapore, is proceeding as planned, with delivery expected from late 2026 after meeting U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)