Poland Downs Russian Drones in NATO Airspace Breach

In a significant escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO, Poland shot down drones that violated its airspace during Russian attacks on western Ukraine. This is the first instance of a NATO member firing shots in relation to the ongoing war.

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, multiple Russian drones entered Poland's airspace, and those posing direct threats were neutralized. The Polish military confirmed the violation and subsequent neutralization of over ten drone incursions, with NATO providing assistance in the operations.

The incident has heightened security concerns and prompted discussions between NATO and Polish leadership. Meanwhile, Ukraine reported substantial drone and missile attacks, with some drones allegedly targeting Poland, further raising concerns about regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)