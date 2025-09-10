Trade Tango: U.S. and India Aim for Breakthrough

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced continued negotiations aimed at dismantling trade barriers with India. This announcement came amidst expectations of an imminent dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a pivotal shift following recent diplomatic strains.

Modi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the robust friendship between Washington and New Delhi. His affirmation that both governments are diligently working to expedite the trade talks fostered positive market reactions, with Indian shares seeing an uptick.

Yet, the backdrop remains complex. Trump's claims of India indirectly supporting Russia contrasts with India's diplomatic overtures towards China. Analysts suggest cautious optimism, as indications of an impending trade deal await firmer commitments.

