EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced intentions to pursue sanctions against Israel and establish a Palestine donor group due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The EU remains divided on this issue. Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza worsens with extensive casualties and displacement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has put forth a proposal to impose sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza. With the European Union's 27 member countries sharply divided on the matter, it remains uncertain whether a consensus will be reached to back these measures.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen expressed her concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the impact on children. She announced the establishment of a Palestine donor group slated for next month, which will focus on the future reconstruction of Gaza. Her remarks came amidst reports of Israeli military actions urging Gaza City residents to evacuate in anticipation of further offensives.

The conflict's escalation traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants kidnapped over 250 individuals, resulting in significant loss of life. The Israeli counteroffensive has inflicted severe casualties on Palestinians, with extensive urban destruction and widespread displacement affecting millions.

