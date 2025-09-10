Supreme Court Committee Saves 1,473 Trees in Delhi Cantonment

The intervention of the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has successfully prevented the felling or transplantation of 1,473 trees in the Delhi Cantonment area, according to official records.

A request had been submitted for clearance to cut down or transplant trees to establish the MES Base Hospital and Military Dental Centre at Kirby Place. Although the forest department had approved this proposal, the CEC stepped in to explore alternatives.

In response, the Army identified a new location at the CVD premises within Delhi Cantonment, which would not require any trees to be cut or moved. The competent authority later approved this alternative site, leading to the formal withdrawal of the initial proposal concerning tree removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)