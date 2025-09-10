Left Menu

Supreme Court Committee Saves 1,473 Trees in Delhi Cantonment

The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) intervened to save 1,473 trees in Delhi Cantonment from being cut or transplanted for an Army hospital. An alternative site was found, avoiding tree loss, and the initial proposal was withdrawn as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:51 IST
Supreme Court Committee Saves 1,473 Trees in Delhi Cantonment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The intervention of the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has successfully prevented the felling or transplantation of 1,473 trees in the Delhi Cantonment area, according to official records.

A request had been submitted for clearance to cut down or transplant trees to establish the MES Base Hospital and Military Dental Centre at Kirby Place. Although the forest department had approved this proposal, the CEC stepped in to explore alternatives.

In response, the Army identified a new location at the CVD premises within Delhi Cantonment, which would not require any trees to be cut or moved. The competent authority later approved this alternative site, leading to the formal withdrawal of the initial proposal concerning tree removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Limison D Sangma Set to Become Meghalaya Assembly's Deputy Speaker

Limison D Sangma Set to Become Meghalaya Assembly's Deputy Speaker

 India
2
Icra Highlights Risks in SME Lending Amidst Fixed Deposit Rate Stability

Icra Highlights Risks in SME Lending Amidst Fixed Deposit Rate Stability

 India
3
Germany Enforces New Security Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Germany Enforces New Security Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure

 Global
4
Empowering Future Leaders: Insights from the ISB Leadership Summit 2025

Empowering Future Leaders: Insights from the ISB Leadership Summit 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025