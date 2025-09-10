Son Sentenced to Life for Patricide in Dattnagar
A man named Sukai was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his father with an axe over four years ago in Dattnagar Bisen. The court found him guilty, imposing a Rs 50,000 fine. The crime was driven by Sukai's addiction and was motivated by a denial of money.
Sukai has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his father, Eshwar Deen, according to a verdict delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar. The crime, occurring more than four years ago, sees Sukai facing justice with a Rs 50,000 fine also imposed.
The heinous act took place in Dattnagar Bisen village under Kotwali Nagar police jurisdiction, where Sukai attacked his father with an axe during sleep. Initially filed against an unknown person, the investigation, spearheaded by Alok Rao, pointed towards Sukai, leading to his arrest after crucial evidence surfaced.
Assistant district government counsel Amit Kumar Pathak revealed that Sukai's addiction was the motive, triggered by his father denying him money. The court's decision includes a directive to set off the jail time Sukai has already served against his total sentence, reinforcing the severe penalty for this familial transgression.
