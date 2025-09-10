Left Menu

Massive Prison Break in Nepal Amidst Political Turmoil

During anti-government protests in Nepal, over 7,000 prisoners escaped from various jails. The unrest forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign, causing chaos across districts. Several violent prison clashes resulted in casualties and authorities imposed nationwide restrictive orders and curfews to regain control.

Amidst widespread anti-government protests in Nepal, a significant jailbreak has occurred, involving more than 7,000 inmates from various prisons. These escapades coincide with the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, triggering a law and order crisis across the nation that has prompted authorities to impose curfews nationwide.

In Banke, clashes with security personnel led to the death of five juvenile prisoners at the Naubasta Correctional Home. The situation deteriorated as inmates attempted to seize weapons from security officers. Authorities report that a number of juvenile detainees have been able to flee amidst the chaos.

Other prisons across Nepal, including facilities in Dillibazar, Chitwan, and Sindhuligadhi, have seen mass escapes as prisoners set fires, rioted, and took advantage of the political commotion. Security forces are continuing efforts to recapture the escapees amid public safety concerns and the potential for reprisals.

