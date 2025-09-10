Left Menu

Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany has condemned any violation of Qatar's sovereignty following Israeli airstrikes in Doha targeting Hamas officials. This incident has not altered Germany's support for Israel, as stated by a government spokesperson. Discussions on suspending EU-Israel trade measures due to these events lack consensus among EU members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:37 IST
Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a firm declaration, the German government has deemed any breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity as unacceptable. This comes in the wake of an Israeli airstrike conducted on Hamas officials in Doha.

Despite the situation, Germany reassures its steadfast support for Israel, emphasizing that their fundamental stance remains unchanged, as stated by a spokesperson during a routine press briefing.

Meanwhile, the European Commission's suggestion to halt trade-related initiatives in the EU's agreement with Israel has yet to gain majority approval within the European Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

 Global
2
India-US Trade Relations: A Path to Unlocking Limitless Potential

India-US Trade Relations: A Path to Unlocking Limitless Potential

 India
3
Explosive Incident: Vilnius Evacuation After Train Gas Mishap

Explosive Incident: Vilnius Evacuation After Train Gas Mishap

 Lithuania
4
India's Northeast on Track: Inaugural Journey of Mizoram's Rajdhani Express

India's Northeast on Track: Inaugural Journey of Mizoram's Rajdhani Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025