Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

In a firm declaration, the German government has deemed any breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity as unacceptable. This comes in the wake of an Israeli airstrike conducted on Hamas officials in Doha.

Despite the situation, Germany reassures its steadfast support for Israel, emphasizing that their fundamental stance remains unchanged, as stated by a spokesperson during a routine press briefing.

Meanwhile, the European Commission's suggestion to halt trade-related initiatives in the EU's agreement with Israel has yet to gain majority approval within the European Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)