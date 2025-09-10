Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions
Germany has condemned any violation of Qatar's sovereignty following Israeli airstrikes in Doha targeting Hamas officials. This incident has not altered Germany's support for Israel, as stated by a government spokesperson. Discussions on suspending EU-Israel trade measures due to these events lack consensus among EU members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:37 IST
In a firm declaration, the German government has deemed any breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity as unacceptable. This comes in the wake of an Israeli airstrike conducted on Hamas officials in Doha.
Despite the situation, Germany reassures its steadfast support for Israel, emphasizing that their fundamental stance remains unchanged, as stated by a spokesperson during a routine press briefing.
Meanwhile, the European Commission's suggestion to halt trade-related initiatives in the EU's agreement with Israel has yet to gain majority approval within the European Council.
