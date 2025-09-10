Sri Lanka Revokes Presidential Privileges: A Bold Reform

In a significant move, the Sri Lankan parliament voted 151-1 in favor of a new bill that revokes key privileges for former presidents, turning a major electoral promise by the current NPP government into law.

The 'Presidents' Entitlement (Repeal) Act No 18 of 2025,' approved shortly after a Supreme Court nod, repeals the 1986 act and eliminates luxuries like a state mansion, transport, and secretarial staff for former presidents, although it retains their pension rights.

Despite resistance from the former Presidents Rajapaksas' party, the court found no constitutional inconsistencies, allowing the parliament to enact the law with just a simple majority, marking a transformative change in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)