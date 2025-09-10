Left Menu

Sri Lanka Revokes Presidential Privileges: A Bold Reform

The Sri Lankan parliament has overwhelmingly passed a bill to strip away privileges from former presidents, a key promise by the ruling NPP government. The law, approved by a simple majority and supported by a Supreme Court ruling, removes benefits like state mansions and transport while preserving pension rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:20 IST
Sri Lanka Revokes Presidential Privileges: A Bold Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant move, the Sri Lankan parliament voted 151-1 in favor of a new bill that revokes key privileges for former presidents, turning a major electoral promise by the current NPP government into law.

The 'Presidents' Entitlement (Repeal) Act No 18 of 2025,' approved shortly after a Supreme Court nod, repeals the 1986 act and eliminates luxuries like a state mansion, transport, and secretarial staff for former presidents, although it retains their pension rights.

Despite resistance from the former Presidents Rajapaksas' party, the court found no constitutional inconsistencies, allowing the parliament to enact the law with just a simple majority, marking a transformative change in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Controversy

Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Contr...

 Global
2
Governors No 'Postmen': Supreme Court Debates Role in Bill Assent

Governors No 'Postmen': Supreme Court Debates Role in Bill Assent

 India
3
Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

 India
4
Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025