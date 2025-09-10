South Korea Vows Swift Return of Detained Workers

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has committed to the rapid repatriation of Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in the U.S. state of Georgia. The pledge was reported by Yonhap news agency, signaling the government's resolve in addressing the matter promptly.

Minister Cho is slated to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Their meeting is scheduled for 09:30 local time (1330 GMT) on Wednesday, providing an opportunity to discuss the situation and reinforce diplomatic ties.

This development underscores the delicate balance of immigration policy and international relations, as both South Korean and U.S. officials work to resolve the situation amicably.