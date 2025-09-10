Left Menu

South Korea Vows Swift Return of Detained Workers

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has pledged to swiftly repatriate Korean workers arrested during an immigration raid in Georgia, USA. A meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to address this issue. The incident highlights ongoing immigration concerns and diplomatic relations between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:02 IST
South Korea Vows Swift Return of Detained Workers
minister
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has committed to the rapid repatriation of Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in the U.S. state of Georgia. The pledge was reported by Yonhap news agency, signaling the government's resolve in addressing the matter promptly.

Minister Cho is slated to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Their meeting is scheduled for 09:30 local time (1330 GMT) on Wednesday, providing an opportunity to discuss the situation and reinforce diplomatic ties.

This development underscores the delicate balance of immigration policy and international relations, as both South Korean and U.S. officials work to resolve the situation amicably.

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

 India
2
Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

 Global
3
Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season

Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winn...

 India
4
EU Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine Defence

EU Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine Defence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025