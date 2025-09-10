Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked President Trump from firing U.S. Copyright Office director Shira Perlmutter as she appeals against a lower court ruling. The court suggested that Trump's attempt to terminate her might have been unlawful in a 2-1 decision.
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's efforts to dismiss U.S. Copyright Office director Shira Perlmutter. The decision came on Wednesday following Perlmutter's appeal against a lower court ruling.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's 2-1 ruling allows Perlmutter to stay in her role for the duration of her appeal. This decision casts doubt on the legality of Trump's order to terminate her position.
The court's decision marked a significant setback for Trump's administration, which has been trying to remove Perlmutter. Legal experts believe the court's ruling may set a precedent regarding the limits of presidential authority in removing federal officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
