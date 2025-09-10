Protests Erupt Over Caste Reservation Dispute
Scheduled Caste community members protested against the government's internal reservation formula. They opposed clubbing various castes into one bracket and demanded more reservation. The protest disrupted traffic, featuring a woman’s attempted self-immolation. Protesters submitted a memorandum and gave the government one week to reconsider the formula.
Members from various Scheduled Caste communities gathered in the city on Wednesday to protest against the government's internal reservation policy, which they claim is unjust. The protesters are against combining 59 nomadic castes with others under a single reservation bracket.
The protest, which demanded an increase in reservation, caused significant traffic congestion around Freedom Park as demonstrators moved towards Vidhana Soudha. Police intervention led to a standoff, with protesters eventually sitting on the road, intensifying the traffic chaos.
A notable incident involved a woman protester who attempted to self-immolate but was stopped in time. Ultimately, the protesters handed a memorandum to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy while setting a one-week deadline for the government to reconsider the reservation strategy.
