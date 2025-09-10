Police Foil Trafficking Attempt, Rescue Two Youths in Jharkhand
Police in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district thwarted an attempt to traffic two young females, arresting a couple involved in the illegal trade. Cash and false documents intended for processing the youths to agents in Delhi and Mumbai were recovered. The rescued girls remain under Child Welfare Committee care.
In an effort to combat human trafficking, police foiled an attempt to traffic two young females by arresting a couple in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Wednesday. Authorities recovered cash and fake documents intended for sending the youths to agents in major Indian cities.
The operation, led by Sahibganj Town Police Station Officer-in-Charge Amit Kumar Gupta, followed a tip-off which led to a raid near Badi Ganesh Mandir. The raid resulted in the rescue of a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, both from the neighboring Pakur district, and the apprehension of Mary and Sanjay Soren, a couple implicated in the trafficking operation.
The rescued youths were allegedly brought under false pretenses of lucrative employment opportunities in Delhi and Mumbai. They remain in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee, while Sanjay was captured after attempting to evade arrest. Several fake Aadhaar cards and transaction records implicating involvement in normalizing illegal movement of young people to larger cities were also seized.
