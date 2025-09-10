Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemeni Capital Sanaa

Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting Houthi militants. These attacks are a continuation of ongoing tensions fueled by the Gaza conflict. Israel claims the strikes were a response to assaults by the Houthi regime. The strikes targeted military facilities and high-ranking officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of al-Jawf, resulting in multiple casualties, according to Houthi media reports.

These attacks mark the latest episode in a protracted exchange of fire between Israel and Houthi militants, which stems from the ongoing Gaza conflict. Israeli forces targeted military installations, including the Houthi military 'propaganda' department and a crucial fuel depot.

Witnesses revealed that the strikes hit a command and control site in Sanaa. The recent operations were reportedly a response to missile assaults directed towards Israel, attributed to the Houthi regime, escalating tensions in the region.

