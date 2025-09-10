Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemeni Capital Sanaa
Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting Houthi militants. These attacks are a continuation of ongoing tensions fueled by the Gaza conflict. Israel claims the strikes were a response to assaults by the Houthi regime. The strikes targeted military facilities and high-ranking officials.
In a significant development, Israel conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of al-Jawf, resulting in multiple casualties, according to Houthi media reports.
These attacks mark the latest episode in a protracted exchange of fire between Israel and Houthi militants, which stems from the ongoing Gaza conflict. Israeli forces targeted military installations, including the Houthi military 'propaganda' department and a crucial fuel depot.
Witnesses revealed that the strikes hit a command and control site in Sanaa. The recent operations were reportedly a response to missile assaults directed towards Israel, attributed to the Houthi regime, escalating tensions in the region.
