Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision
Meghalaya's government is revising electoral rolls to prevent errors and non-citizen entries. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assures that genuine citizens won't be harassed. The exercise involves extensive enumeration and relationships with the Election Commission to ensure a trusted and accurate voter list reflecting demographic changes.
In a decisive move, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral rolls. Addressing the Assembly, he pledged a meticulous approach to prevent harassment of genuine citizens while excluding non-citizens from the state's voter lists.
The government will conduct a Summary Intensive Revision, an initiative focusing on the accuracy of electoral data. Unlike previous exercises, this revision mandates door-to-door enumeration and requires voters to submit forms. The emphasis will be on correcting errors, eliminating duplicate voter IDs, and questioning any dubious entries.
With the Election Commission of India exempting voters registered as of January 1, 2003, from resubmitting documents, the government aims to ease compliance for aged citizens. Additionally, Sangma announced comprehensive training for Booth Level Officers, ensuring the process remains fair and efficient, particularly in rural and border areas.
