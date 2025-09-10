Turmoil in Doda: Democracy vs Bureaucracy Amid MLA's Detention
In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, protests erupted following the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. The clampdown, viewed as an attack on democracy, led to clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Political leaders condemned the action, calling for Malik's release.
The Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has been engulfed in unrest following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the contentious Public Safety Act, prompting fierce clashes between protesters and security forces. The move, widely criticized by political leaders, has reignited debates on democracy versus bureaucracy.
Protests have persisted, with law enforcement utilizing tear gas and lathicharge to manage the crowds. Prohibitory orders and additional security have been enacted across sensitive areas. Meanwhile, communications have been disrupted, drawing allegations of intentional silencing from protestors.
Political figures across parties have condemned Malik's detention as unconstitutional. The situation remains tense with heightened security and a political firestorm, as the rights and restrictions of elected officials are put under scrutiny.
